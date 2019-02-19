Listen Live Sports

New York Giants re-sign tight end Scott Simonson

February 19, 2019 1:12 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed tight end Scott Simonson.

The Giants announced the signing Tuesday. The 27-year-old appeared in all 16 games last season and earned $705,000. Contract terms for this season were not immediately available.

Simonson had career highs of nine receptions for 96 yards at Indianapolis on Dec. 23, including his first touchdown on a 3-yard reception. He joined the Giants as a free agent in June. He had spent the 2017 season on the Carolina Panthers’ injured reserve list.

Simonson played in four games with Oakland in his rookie season in 2014. He appeared in 14 with the Panthers over the next two seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

