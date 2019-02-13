Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newspaper sports editor accused of sexually assaulting minor

February 13, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The sports editor of a Mississippi newspaper is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Commercial Dispatch of Columbus reports 47-year-old employee Ronald Scott Walters was arrested Tuesday by Starkville police on an outstanding arrest warrant from Horn Lake. Horn Lake police Capt. Joseph Keene says the male victim and his parents reported a sexual assault to authorities in November that named Walters. The boy told authorities he met Walters in Horn Lake.

The newspaper says Walters was an editor at the time of his arrest and began working at the newspaper in 2011 as a sports reporter. He was promoted to editor this month.

Walters is charged with exploitation of a minor. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. He is set to appear in court later this week.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.