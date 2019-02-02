NFL Hall of Famers to be selected…Shiffrin wins 13th race this season…Trump plays golf with Nicklaus and Woods

ATLANTA (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee meets today in Atlanta to elect the Class of 2019. There are 15 modern-era finalists, including first-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey. They are joined by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour. A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group.

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — One of the handful of fans who has seen every single Super Bowl is keeping the streak alive as he prepares to cheer for his New England Patriots. Donald Crisman, of Kennebunk, Maine, said he’s happy to feel well enough to go to Atlanta for his 53rd consecutive Super Bowl. The 82-year-old football fan had a bout of ulcerative colitis that caused him to lose 30 pounds and landed him in the hospital. Crisman was part of a Never-Missed-A-Super-Bowl club that was featured in a 2010 Visa commercial.

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won her 13th race of the season, a personal best. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a one season — 14 in 1988-89. Shiffrin’s victory today in the last World Cup slalom before the world championships was her 56th win overall.

UNDATED (AP) — Today’s Top-25 men’s basketball schedule includes three games that match ranked teams. No. 9 North Carolina visits No. 15 Louisville, No. 11 Kansas is at No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 12 Virginia Tech is in North Carolina taking on No. 23 N.C. State.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump is hitting the links at his Florida club today with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Both are regular golf partners for Trump. According to the club’s website, Nicklaus designed its 18-hole course. The weekend trip is Trump’s first to his Florida home and properties since Thanksgiving.

