NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 5
Indianapolis 21, Houston 7
Dallas 24, Seattle 22
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13
L.A. Rams 30, Dallas 22
New England 41, L.A. Chargers 28
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 20
|NFC
L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 23, OT
New England 37, Kansas City 31, OT
|Pro Bowl
|Sunday, Jan. 27
|At Orlando, Fla.
AFC 26, NFC 7
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 3
|At Atlanta
New England vs. L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.