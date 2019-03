By The Associated Press

Feb. 23 — Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field.

Feb. 25 — Trade Deadline, 3 p.m. EST

April 6 — Last day of regular season.

April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

Advertisement

Oct. 26, 2019 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.