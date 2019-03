NHRA Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park Chandler, Ariz. Final Finish Order Top Fuel

1. Billy Torrence. 2. Leah Pritchett. 3. Antron Brown. 4. Jordan Vandergriff. 5. Doug Kalitta. 6. Mike Salinas. 7. Austin Prock. 8. Terry McMillen. 9. Brittany Force. 10. Clay Millican. 11. Steve Torrence. 12. Richie Crampton. 13. Cameron Ferre. 14. Jim Maroney. 15. Terry Totten. 16. Scott Palmer.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan. 2. J.R. Todd. 3. Robert Hight. 4. Bob Tasca III. 5. Shawn Langdon. 6. Jack Beckman. 7. John Force. 8. Tommy Johnson Jr.. 9. Ron Capps. 10. Terry Haddock. 11. Tim Wilkerson. 12. Cruz Pedregon. 13. Blake Alexander. 14. Phil Burkart. 15. Jim Campbell. 16. Jeff Diehl.

Pro Stock

1. Jeg Coughlin. 2. Matt Hartford. 3. Deric Kramer. 4. Erica Enders. 5. Rodger Brogdon. 6. Bo Butner. 7. Jason Line. 8. Alex Laughlin. 9. Kenny Delco. 10. Fernando Cuadra. 11. Steve Graham. 12. Alan Prusiensky. 13. Joey Grose. 14. Chris McGaha. 15. Val Smeland. 16. Greg Anderson.

Advertisement

Final Results

Top Fuel_Billy Torrence, 3.965 seconds, 326.40 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 9.568 seconds, 75.68 mph.

Funny Car_Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 325.06 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, Broke.

Pro Stock_Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 210.67 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Top Fuel Harley_Beau Layne, Weekend, 6.381, 220.08 def. Doug Vancil, Weekend, 9.924, 97.22.

Competition Eliminator_Bill Kent, Dragster, 6.657, 202.27 def. Ralph Van Paepeghem, Roadster, 7.318, 178.66.

Super Stock_Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.589, 152.19 def. Rick McKinney, Olds Cutlass, 10.672, 123.28.

Stock Eliminator_Cody Lane, Chevy Corvette, 11.358, 113.20 def. Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Camaro, 9.905, 132.10.

Super Comp_Craig Anderson, Dragster, 8.918, 185.77 def. Kevin Wright, Dragster, 8.910, 175.00.

Super Gas_Ron MacKenzie, Chevy Corvette, 9.893, 154.32 def. Ken Mostowich, Corvette, 9.882, 159.61.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com_James Warden, Dragster, 7.261, 183.42 def. Ed Olpin, Dragster, 6.748, 199.14.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com_Bart Smith, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.015, 189.50 def. Joe Roubicek, Chevy Camaro, 6.615, 208.23.

Round-by-round Top Fuel

Round One_Mike Salinas, 5.690, 96.87 def. Scott Palmer, Foul – Centerline. Jordan Vandergriff, 3.692, 333.41 def. Brittany Force, 3.768, 314.02. Doug Kalitta, 3.741, 322.42 def. Jim Maroney, 6.447, 97.24. Antron Brown, 3.728, 330.63 def. Steve Torrence, 3.930, 256.50. Terry McMillen, 3.726, 329.02 def. Richie Crampton, 4.061, 215.79. Billy Torrence, 3.736, 329.42 def. Terry Totten, Foul – Centerline. Austin Prock, 3.748, 328.22 def. Clay Millican, 3.862, 306.74. Leah Pritchett, 3.722, 329.67 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.263, 207.82.

Quarterfinals_B. Torrence, 3.687, 329.58 def. Salinas, 3.848, 275.17. Vandergriff, 3.734, 323.89 def. Kalitta, 3.735, 327.51. Pritchett, 3.731, 308.64 def. McMillen, 5.011, 146.69. Brown, 4.198, 261.12 def. Prock, 4.389, 179.40.

Semifinals_Pritchett, 3.721, 332.10 def. Brown, 3.763, 325.85. B. Torrence, 3.709, 328.70 def. Vandergriff, 9.920, 84.65.

Final_B. Torrence, 3.965, 326.40 def. Pritchett, 9.568, 75.68.

Funny Car

Round One_Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.901, 327.03 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.736, 168.41. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.933, 317.19 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.968, 319.98. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.655, 215.03 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.667, 182.62. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.863, 329.67 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, Broke. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.919, 324.12 def. Phil Burkart, Charger, 5.662, 126.26. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, No Time, No Speed def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Centerline. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.264, 293.22 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.394, 133.08. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 3.911, 326.24 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.244, 144.18.

Quarterfinals_Todd, 3.967, 323.27 def. Johnson Jr., 5.048, 134.74. Hight, 3.879, 327.82 def. Force, 3.988, 325.92. Tasca III, 3.950, 321.96 def. Beckman, 3.963, 321.73. Hagan, 3.894, 327.19 def. Langdon, 3.951, 326.48.

Semifinals_Hagan, 3.921, 321.96 def. Tasca III, 3.983, 320.13. Todd, 3.919, 327.19 def. Hight, 3.922, 326.24.

Final_Hagan, 3.890, 325.06 def. Todd, Broke.

Pro Stock

Round One_Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.573, 210.18 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 7.305, 144.74. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.568, 210.90 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 20.633, 48.17. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.577, 210.64 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.565, 210.44. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.544, 211.53 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.590, 210.01. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.556, 209.39 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 12.750, 67.81. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.548, 211.10 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.637, 206.13. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.551, 211.06 def. Joey Grose, Camaro, Foul – Red Light. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.541, 211.73 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.603, 208.97.

Quarterfinals_Kramer, 6.567, 209.69 def. Butner, 6.582, 210.80. Enders, 6.552, 210.28 def. Line, 6.605, 190.67. Hartford, 6.569, 210.08 def. Brogdon, 6.538, 211.73. Coughlin, 6.562, 210.41 def. Laughlin, Foul – Red Light.

Semifinals_Hartford, 6.568, 209.79 def. Kramer, 6.555, 210.57. Coughlin, 6.541, 210.28 def. Enders, 6.575, 210.18.

Final_Coughlin, 6.557, 210.67 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light.

Point Standings Through 2-of-24 Events Top Fuel

1. Billy Torrence, 178. 2. Doug Kalitta, 172. 3. Leah Pritchett, 145. 4. Steve Torrence, 137. 5. Terry McMillen, 132. 6. Mike Salinas, 122. 7. Antron Brown, 115. 8. Austin Prock, 106. 9. Jordan Vandergriff, 77. 10. Richie Crampton, 66.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 205. 2. Matt Hagan, 160. 3. Jack Beckman, 151. 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., 132. 5. Bob Tasca III, 129. 6 (tie), John Force and J.R. Todd, 126. 8. Shawn Langdon, 111. 9. Ron Capps, 89. 10. Cruz Pedregon, 86.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner, 181. 2. Jason Line, 157. 3. Erica Enders, 152. 4. Matt Hartford, 147. 5. Jeg Coughlin, 145. 6. Alex Laughlin, 136. 7. Deric Kramer, 110. 8. Rodger Brogdon, 100. 9. Chris McGaha, 84. 10 (tie), Steve Graham and Val Smeland, 82.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.