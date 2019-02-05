Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. Super Bowl: New England vs. L.A. Rams, CBS, 98.19 million.

2. “Post Super Bowl, Part 1” (10:05-10:12 p.m. ET), CBS, 81.96 million.

3. “Post Super Bowl, Part 2” (10:13-10:35 p.m. ET), CBS, 54.2 million.

4. “The World’s Best,” CBS, 22.21 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.67 million.

6. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.59 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.45 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 9.13 million.

9. “Mom,” CBS, 8.56 million.

10. “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials,” CBS, 7.93 million.

11. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.88 million.

12. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.87 million.

13. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.28 million.

14. “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.

15. “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 6.99 million.

16. “MacGyver,” CBS, 6.96 million.

17. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.59 million.

18. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 6.58 million.

19. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.45 million.

20. “Fam,” CBS, 6.05 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

