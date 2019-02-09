No. 1 Baylor women beat TCU 89-71 for 34th Big 12 win in row

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown scored a season-high 32 points on 11-of-12 shooting and No. 1 Baylor stretched its Big 12 winning streak to 34 in a row with an 89-71 victory over TCU on Saturday.

Lauren Cox had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Lady Bears (21-1, 11-0), who shot 64.8 percent from the field while outscoring TCU 58-26 in the paint.

Amy Okonkwo had 28 points and Jayde Woods 10 for the Horned Frogs (17-6, 7-5), who had their five-game Big 12 winning streak snapped. Okonkwo had 18 points before halftime.

Brown, the 6-foot-7 preseason All-American whose career high is 35, had five consecutive points in the first minute of the second half. Her three-point play and two more free throws extended the lead to 43-31.

Advertisement

Okonkwo made three 3s in the first 3:37 of the game for a 9-6 lead, the largest for TCU. When she made her fourth consecutive shot from beyond the arc with just over a minute left in the first quarter to tie the game at 18-all, Okonkwo shouted out while pumping her fist.

But that was the last time TCU tied the game. Brown then made a layup to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay and added a three-point play before the end of the first quarter.

Juicy Landrum had 11 points for Baylor and DiDi Richards added 10.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 0-11 all-time against No. 1 teams, and they’ve lost 27 in a row overall to Baylor since 1990. … Since a 79-55 home loss to the Lady Bears on Jan. 12, TCU had won six of seven games while also matching their longest Big 12 winning streak.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 33 consecutive home games since a loss to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. … Their Big 12 winning streak is 10 short of the conference record 44 in a row they set from 2011-14. … It was the sixth time this season Baylor shot better than 60 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

TCU: Hosts No. 22 Iowa State on Wednesday.

Baylor: Aims for its 33rd consecutive Big 12 road win Wednesday at Kansas State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.