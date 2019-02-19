No. 1 Duke looks to knock off No. 8 UNC

No. 8 North Carolina (20-5, 10-2) vs. No. 1 Duke (23-2, 11-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke goes for its sixth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 8 North Carolina . Duke’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs 89-87 on Nov. 21, 2018. North Carolina won easily 95-57 at Wake Forest in its last outing.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Carolina has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has depended on freshmen this year. For the Tar Heels, seniors Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 51 percent of all Tar Heels points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 percent of Duke’s scoring this season, including 87 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Barrett has had his hand in 44 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Duke is a perfect 23-0 when it holds an opponent to 84 points or fewer. The Blue Devils are 0-2 when opponents score more than 84 points.

TWO STREAKS: North Carolina has won its last six road games, scoring 85.2 points and allowing 66.3 points during those contests. Duke has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 86.4 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils fourth among Division 1 teams. The North Carolina defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 211th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.