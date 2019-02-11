Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 1 Tennessee’s Pons should play Wednesday, will wear mask

February 11, 2019 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes expects Yves Pons to return from a one-game absence against South Carolina. The coach says the reserve swingman will have to wear a mask.

Pons suffered a facial injury while colliding with a teammate during practice. Barnes said Monday that Pons still has a little bit of swelling and would probably need to wear the mask for the next couple of weeks.

Barnes says Pons would be held out of contact Monday but should play Wednesday against the Gamecocks as long as the mask is ready by then.

Pons didn’t play in a 73-61 triumph over Florida on Saturday that gave the top-ranked Volunteers (22-1, 10-0 SEC) their 18th straight victory.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-6 sophomore from France averages 3.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.