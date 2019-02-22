Listen Live Sports

No. 12 Oregon State women beat USC 68-61

February 22, 2019 11:05 pm
 
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 18 points and eight rebounds and Oregon State used a late run to beat Southern California 68-61 on Friday night.

Pivec’s jumper with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter sparked a 16-2 run that turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead with 22 seconds to go. Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum highlighted the run with back-to-back 3-pointers — Goodman giving the Beavers (22-5, 12-3 Pac-12) the lead for good at 61-59 and Slocum pushing the lead to five with 32 seconds left.

Slocum scored 16 points, Joanna Grymek had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Goodman added 11 points for Oregon State.

Aliyah Mazyck scored 25 points with five 3-pointers for USC (15-11, 5-10). Kayla Overbeck added 14 points and Asiah Jones had 10.

The Trojans scored the first 16 points of the game, but Oregon State recovered by halftime to trail 27-26.

