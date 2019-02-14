Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Gonzaga women defeat San Diego 71-44

February 14, 2019 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Zykera Rice scored 15 points and Jessie Loera added 13, with the duo combining to go 10 of 13 from the field, and No. 13 Gonzaga rolled to its seventh-straight win Thursday night, swamping San Diego 71-44.

The Bulldogs (23-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference) improved to 12-0 at home by shooting 55 percent (26 of 37) and dominating the boards 40-29. San Diego (8-17, 1-13) lost its 12th straight by shooting 28 percent (15 of 53), going 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 12 of 24 from the foul line.

Gonzaga led 22-6 after one quarter and 42-12 at the half. San Diego was 3 of 14 in the first quarter, 1 of 12 in the second. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were 14 of 21 at the break.

Gonzaga has held league opponents to less than 60 points with a scoring margin of 19.6 and a plus-7.6 on the boards

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Leticia Soares scored 10 points for the Toreros.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.