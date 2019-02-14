No. 13 Gonzaga women defeat San Diego 71-44

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Zykera Rice scored 15 points and Jessie Loera added 13, with the duo combining to go 10 of 13 from the field, and No. 13 Gonzaga rolled to its seventh-straight win Thursday night, swamping San Diego 71-44.

The Bulldogs (23-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference) improved to 12-0 at home by shooting 55 percent (26 of 37) and dominating the boards 40-29. San Diego (8-17, 1-13) lost its 12th straight by shooting 28 percent (15 of 53), going 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 12 of 24 from the foul line.

Gonzaga led 22-6 after one quarter and 42-12 at the half. San Diego was 3 of 14 in the first quarter, 1 of 12 in the second. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were 14 of 21 at the break.

Gonzaga has held league opponents to less than 60 points with a scoring margin of 19.6 and a plus-7.6 on the boards

Leticia Soares scored 10 points for the Toreros.

