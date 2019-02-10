Listen Live Sports

No. 15 Syracuse women red hot, blitz BC 96-69

February 10, 2019 4:09 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Miranda Drummond made 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored 24 points and No. 15 Syracuse blitzed Boston College 96-69 on Sunday.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points in 14 minutes off the bench thanks to 8-of-12 shooting for the Orange (18-5, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 25-point loss at No. 2 Louisville. Another reserve, Emily Engstler, added 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including two 3-pointers.

Emma Guy had her ninth career double-double with a career-high 30 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (14-10, 3-8), who have lost three straight. Makayla Dickens hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points.

This game was decided in the first half when Syracuse had a season-high 53-point first half and a 19-point lead. The Orange went 10 of 17 behind the arc and 21 of 33 overall and BC shot 36 percent. Drummond was 6 of 7 behind the arc and Djaldi-Tabdi was 6 for 6 inside. Tiana Mangakahia had 11 of her 12 assists.

Syracuse finished at 61 percent and 12 of 26 from distance with 25 assists on 40 baskets. BC shot 37 percent.

