No. 17 Nova looks to extend streak vs Xavier

No. 17 Villanova (20-7, 11-3) vs. Xavier (14-13, 6-8)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Nova looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Xavier. Villanova has won by an average of 18 points in its last five wins over the Musketeers. Xavier’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2016, a 90-83 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Naji Marshall has averaged 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Musketeers. Complementing Marshall is Paul Scruggs, who is accounting for 12 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Phil Booth, who is averaging 18.6 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marshall has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Marshall has accounted for 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Xavier is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Musketeers are 9-13 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

