No. 2 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs Pepperdine

Pepperdine (12-15, 5-8) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga (25-2, 12-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga looks for its 27th straight conference win against Pepperdine. Gonzaga’s last WCC loss came against the Saint Mary’s Gaels 74-71 on Jan. 18, 2018. Pepperdine fell 72-65 at Saint Mary’s in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura has averaged 20.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while Brandon Clarke has put up 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and three blocks. For the Waves, Colbey Ross has averaged 18.8 points and 7.3 assists while Kameron Edwards has put up 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has accounted for 15 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pepperdine is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 12-10 when scoring at least 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Pepperdine is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Waves are 7-15 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 90.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs first nationally. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 73.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th).

