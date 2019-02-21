No. 2 Gonzaga routs Pepperdine for 17th win in a row

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 23 points and No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 92-64 on Thursday night, keeping the door open to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 and Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Gonzaga (26-2, 13-0). The Bulldogs won their 17th consecutive game, the longest streak in the nation.

Darnell Dunn scored 16 and Jade Smith had 13 for Pepperdine (12-16, 5-9). The Waves lost to the Zags for the 36th consecutive time dating to 2002.

NO 7 MICHIGAN 69, MINNESOTA 60

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 22 points to lead a long-range shooting spree and Michigan beat Minnesota to set up a weekend matchup against rival Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten.

Jon Teske had 17 points and seven rebounds and Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points for the Wolverines (24-3, 13-3). They are tied with the Spartans at the top of the conference, with Purdue a half-game behind.

Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Daniel Oturu finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Gophers (17-10, 7-9).

