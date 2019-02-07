Listen Live Sports

No. 20 ASU women dominate Wash St in 2nd half for 61-46 win

February 7, 2019 11:55 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kianna Ibis scored 22 points and No. 20 Arizona took over in the second half to defeat Washington State 61-46 on Thursday night.

Robbi Ryan added 13 points for the Sun Devils (16-6, 7-4 Pac-12 Conference), who trailed 28-27 at halftime before rolling to their third-straight win.

After shooting 34 percent in the first half, Arizona State hit four straight shots and 7 of 8 and outscored the Cougars, who missed their first eight shots, 21-9 in the third quarter. Ryan, who went 3 for 3 from distance, had two 3s and Ibis two jumpers as Arizona State scored the first 10 points of the second half. After two free throws by WSU, the Sun Devils scored seven straight and led 44-30. Alexys Swedlund scored the Cougars’ first basket at the 3:11 mark.

ASU wrapped it up by outscoring WSU 11-2 to open the fourth quarter.

Borislava Hristova scored 11 points for the Cougars (7-16, 2-10), who have lost seven straight.

Arizona State shot 64 percent in the second half, when the Cougars shot 17 percent.

