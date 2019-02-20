Listen Live Sports

No. 20 Iowa State women beat Oklahoma 91-70

February 20, 2019 5:10 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Bridget Carleton had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 20 Iowa State beat Oklahoma 91-70 on Wednesday, the Cyclones’ first victory over the Sooners since the 2013-14 season.

Carleton was 11 of 17 from the field, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Kristin Scott added 16 points, Madison Wise had 14, and Ashley Joens 13 for Iowa State (20-6, 10-4).

Shaina Pellington led Oklahoma (6-19, 2-12) with 14 points. Jessi Murcer and Ana Llanusa each had 11 points.

