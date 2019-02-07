No. 25 Miami upsets No. 4 Notre Dame women, 72-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Emese Hof and Beatrice Mompremier had double-doubles for the No. 25-ranked Miami Hurricanes, who applied smothering defense to beat No. 4 Notre Dame 72-65 on Thursday night.

The Fighting Irish were held to a season-low point total and shot 37 percent, also a season low. Miami won despite shooting just 39 percent, including 3 for 16 from 3-point range.

Hof had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Mompremier added 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th double-double, the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Students swarmed the court after the win — this matched the highest-ranked team that Hurricanes (20-5, 8-2 ACC) have beaten, having also topped No. 4 Notre Dame in 2015.

The Fighting Irish (21-3, 8-2) fell out of a tie for the league lead. Notre Dame also lost to unranked North Carolina.

Jessica Shepard led Notre Dame with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Marina Mabrey had 14 points but shot only 5 for 13, ending her streak of three consecutive games with at least 20 points. Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 points, eight under her average, and shot 4 for 15.

There were 14 lead changes before Taylor Mason’s 3-pointer put the Hurricanes ahead to stay 43-41 midway through the third quarter. Notre Dame cut the margin to two points three times in the final period but could get no closer.

Mason’s bank shot with 43 seconds left made it 67-63, and teammate Mykea Gray sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.

MISFIRING

The Fighting Irish shot 22 for 59, including 3 for 14 beyond the arc. They came into the game shooting 52 percent, best in the nation.

INJURY REPORT

Mikayla Vaughn, who hyperextended her knee in Notre Dame’s last game, played seven minutes and scored two points.

BIG PICTURE

Miami improved to 5-19 all-time against Notre Dame.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame plays host to No. 24 Florida State on Sunday.

The Hurricanes play at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

