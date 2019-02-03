No. 3 Baylor women rout Texas Tech 96-37

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown dominated inside with 23 points on nine layups, adding free throws on five of those after being fouled, and top-ranked Baylor won its 32nd consecutive Big 12 game, 96-37 over Texas Tech on Saturday.

It was the biggest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game for the Lady Bears (19-1, 9-0 Big 12).

Brown, the 6-foot-7 senior post, had 10 points in the first 3:10, pushing Baylor to a quick 12-4 lead in its first home game as a No. 1 team in nearly six years. The advantage was 25-6 by the end of the first quarter after Texas Tech missed 13 consecutive shots in a span of more than seven minutes.

Baylor shot 68 percent (41 of 60) from the field, including a 66-10 advantage in the paint. The Lady Bears also outscored Tech 24-0 on fast-break points.

Sydney Goodson had 13 points for the Lady Raiders (10-11, 1-9). They have lost seven in a row.

NO. 2 UCONN 65, CINCINNATI 55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 20 points to reach 2,000 in her career, and UConn struggled as it moved past its loss at Louisville, holding on to beat Cincinnati.

Collier became the fifth Husky to have 2,000 career points along with 1,000 rebounds, reaching the mark with a layup in the third quarter. She got her 1,000th rebound Thursday night at Louisville.

Nikira Goings had 14 points for Cincinnati (14-8, 6-3).

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 76, CLEMSON 44

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jazmine Jones tied her career high with 17 points and Louisville followed up its victory over No. 2 UConn with the rout over Clemson.

Dana Evans had 15 points for Louisville (21-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Kobi Thornton led Clemson (14-8, 5-4) with nine points, all in the first half.

NO. 8 STANFORD 75, CALIFORNIA 50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams and DiJonai Carrington each scored 19 points and Stanford beat California, less than 48 hours after losing to the Bears.

Alanna Smith had 16 points for the Cardinal (18-3, 8-2 Pac-12), who ended a two-game conference slide.

Cal’s Kristine Anigwe extended her double-double streak to 22 games, with 20 points and 20 rebounds. She tied the school’s all-time scoring mark with 2,320 points.

Recee’ Caldwell added 12 points for the Bears (14-7, 5-5), who had won four of their previous five games.

NO. 12 TEXAS 76, OKLAHOMA 67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jatarie White scored 17 points, Joyner Holmes had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Texas beat Oklahoma.

Danni Williams added 13 points for the Longhorns (18-4, 8-2 Big 12).

Ana Llanusa had 17 points for Oklahoma (5-15, 1-8). The Sooners have lost eight straight.

NO. 15 GONZAGA 66, SAINT MARY’S 52

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds and No. 15 Gonzaga never trailed in its 66-52 win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Jill Townsend added 12 points, while LeeAnne Wirth and Katie Campbell scored 10 apiece, for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (21-2, 10-1 West Coast Conference) have won five in a row.

Jenn Wirth scored eight consecutive points before twin-sister LeeAnne hit a jumper to cap a 10-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 28-17 lead with 2:51 left in the second quarter. Saint Mary’s scored eight of the next 10 points to pull within five but got no closer. The Gaels (14-8, 7-4) went scoreless over the final six minutes, 17 seconds of the game.

Sam Simons had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Sydney Raggio scored 11 with 16 rebounds for Saint Mary’s, which had its five-game win streak snapped.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 81, KANSAS STATE 52

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 19 points and Iowa State cruised past Kansas State.

Ashley Joens added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-5, 7-3 Big 12).

Kayla Goth and Peyton Williams each had 15 points for Kansas State (13-9, 4-6).

PEPPERDINE 79, NO. 25 BYU 65

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Yasmine Robinson-Bacote had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Barbara Sitanggan added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists and Pepperdine handed its second straight loss.

The game started 45 minutes late because of a flash flood warning and mudslide in Malibu Canyon.

The Waves (13-8, 7-4 West Coast Conference) closed the first half with a 15-2 run to lead 39-29.

Shalae Salmon led the Cougars (17-5, 9-2) with 13 points.

