No. 3 Gonzaga beats Loyola Marymount, wins 15th straight

February 15, 2019 1:24 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 22 points, Brandon Clarke added 17 and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 73-60 on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

It was only the second West Coast Conference game that the Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0) have not led by at least 20 at some point.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers during the decisive run, and Gonzaga was 21 of 22 on free throws for the game. Clarke had 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Dameane Douglas led Loyola Marymount (17-9, 5-7) with 13 points and James Batemon added 12.

NO. 9 HOUSTON 71, UCONN 63

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had 18 points and seven assists to help Houston beat UConn for its ninth straight victory.

Armoni Brooks added 12 points for the Cougars (24-1, 11-1 American Athletic). They opened the second half with a 17-4 run.

Christian Vital had 15 points for UConn (13-12, 4-8).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

