No. 6 seed Jarry loses at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — No. 6 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile was eliminated in the first round of the Argentina Open on Monday.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego knocked out Jarry with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 victory at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, Christian Garin of Chile and German Maximilian Marterer also advanced.

Ramos-Vinolas beat Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 6-4, and Garin eliminated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at the clay-court tournament. Marterer posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over local favorite Facundo Bagnis.

