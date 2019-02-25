Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 8 Maryland rallies to beat Purdue 58-55

February 25, 2019 8:47 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland rally for a 58-55 victory over Purdue on Monday night.

Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten), who clinched at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.

Freshman Kayana Traylor scored a season high with 18 points to lead Purdue (17-13, 8-9). Ae’Rianna Harris contributed 14 points and Dominique Oden 12 points.

Trailing 54-49, Karissa McLaughlin missed a layup with 22 seconds left. Blair Watson hit one of two free throws with 21.4 seconds left. Oden was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throw to narrow the deficit to 55-52 with 19.7 seconds to go.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jones was fouled and hit one of two free throws to push the lead to 56-52. Traylor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one point with 6.8 seconds to go. Jones was fouled and hit both free throws with 6 seconds left. Purdue’s Cassidy Hardin missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Boilermakers used a 7-0 run to take a 39-29 lead in the third quarter. Trailing 43-34 with 2:42 left in the third quarter, the Terrapins scored 13 straight points to take a 47-43 edge. Purdue ended the 9-minute-plus scoring drought with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter to cut Maryland’s lead to 47-45 on a layup by Oden.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins entered the game with a one-game lead over second-place Iowa, who played at Nebraska Monday night. Maryland is seeking to be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Terrapins have a 10-2 series lead over Purdue.

Purdue: Had the Boilermakers held on to its third quarter lead of 10 points, it would have gone a long way as the team looks to secure a better seeding position and lock down an NCAA berth.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins will play host to Illinois Saturday in their final regular season game.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will close the regular season Sunday at rival Indiana.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.