No. 8 Tar Heels banged up entering trip to Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — It’s unclear whether eighth-ranked North Carolina will have freshman Nassir Little at Wake Forest on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Little, UNC’s top bench scorer at 9.8 points, left Monday’s loss to fourth-ranked Virginia after rolling his right ankle with 12:06 left before halftime.

Coach Roy Williams said Friday that Little did halfcourt work in Thursday for about 30 minutes. Team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Little did more at Friday’s practice later in the day but his status would depend on how his ankle responds Saturday.

UNC again won’t have sophomore big man Sterling Manley (knee soreness) and freshman reserve Leaky Black (sprained ankle). Williams says he expects No. 2 scorer Cameron Johnson to play after rolling his left ankle against Virginia and missing some critical late-game minutes.

