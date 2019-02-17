No. 9 Houston beats Tulane 85-50 for 10th straight victory.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help No. 9 Houston beat Tulane 85-50 on Sunday for its 10th straight victory.

Armoni Brooks made six 3s on his way to 24 points, and Houston (25-1, 12-1 American Athletic) went 17 for 35 from long range.

The Cougars opened with a 22-5 run. The Green Wave twice got within eight early in the second half, but Davis made three 3-pointers during a 17-0 run that made it 58-33 lead.

Caleb Daniels scored 13 points for Tulane (4-20, 0-12). The Green Wave have lost 14 consecutive games, their longest losing streak in 55 years.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 62, OHIO STATE 44

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kenny Goins had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan State finished with a 20-2 run.

Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) pulled into a first-place tie with Michigan atop the Big Ten, holding Ohio State to 13 points in the second half. Matt McQuaid added 14 points, and Cassius Winston had 13.

Kaleb Wesson scored 12 points for Ohio State (16-9, 6-8).

ST. JOHN’S 71, NO. 13 VILLANOVA 65

NEW YORK (AP) — LJ Figueroa scored 22 points and St. John’s overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half to beat Villanova.

The Red Storm (19-7, 7-6 Big East) were down 48-34 with 12:30 left. St. John’s scored 20 of the next 25 points, take its first lead on Figueroa’s 3-pointer from the corner that brought the sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden to its feet. During that run, Villanova coach Jay Wright was hit with a technical foul for arguing a call.

Joe Cremo led Villanova (20-6, 11-2) with 14 points.

