Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nominations open for Virginia transportation safety awards

February 12, 2019 4:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office is accepting nominations for awards given to people and organizations for efforts aimed at changing behaviors that lead to crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Thirteen different awards will be given, based on creativity, imagination, uniqueness, the impact on the community and the use of volunteers and private sector resources.

Individuals, organizations, businesses or government agencies are eligible for the awards based on transportation safety activities and programs in 2018.

Nominations for the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Transportation Safety Awards will be open through March 15.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The awards will be presented in late May.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.