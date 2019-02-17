Norfolk State looks for home win vs NC A&T

NC A&T (14-11, 9-2) vs. Norfolk State (15-11, 10-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its fifth straight win over NC A&T at Echols Hall. The last victory for the Aggies at Norfolk State was a 93-84 win on Dec. 5, 2009.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Nic Thomas, Steven Whitley, Derrik Jamerson Jr., Jordan Butler and Alex Long have combined to account for 67 percent of Norfolk State’s scoring this season. For NC A&T, Ibrahim Sylla, Milik Gantz and Terry Harris have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 76.8 points per game and allowed 68.3 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 68.7 points scored and 76.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

NIFTY NIC: Thomas has connected on 39.1 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 15-5 when it scores at least 66.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 23.5 percent of them, and is 2 for 2 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MEAC teams. The Spartans have averaged 9.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

