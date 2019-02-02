Listen Live Sports

Norfolk State rallies from 24 down, beats Howard 80-78

February 2, 2019 7:20 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mastadi Pitt made a pair of foul shots with two seconds left and Norfolk State rallied from a 24-point, second-half deficit to beat Howard 80-78 on Saturday and remain unbeaten in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Jordan Butler led the Spartans with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The final score was the Spartans’ only lead. They trailed 45-30 at halftime and were down by 24 after Howard went on a 10-1 run to start the second half.

Derrick Jamerson Jr.’s 3 sparked a 22-5 run and Butler’s dunk tied it at 78 with 91 seconds left. After Pitt’s foul shots, RJ Cole missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Jamerson scored 20 points with four 3s and Nic Thomas added 14 for the Spartans (13-10, 8-0), who made 23 of 29 free throws. Pitt finished with 10 points.

Cole scored 29 points with five 3-pointers and dished six assists and Chad Lott had 19 with nine boards for the Bison (10-13, 4-4), who saw their two-game win streak end. Charles Williams scored 16 points.

