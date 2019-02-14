Listen Live Sports

North Korean athlete drug testing program ruled sub-standard

February 14, 2019 4:46 am
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it ruled North Korea’s testing program non-compliant for failing to meet international standards.

The judgment casts doubt on how North Korea’s athletes are tested as the International Olympic Committee explores options to field combined Korean teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

WADA says its concerns will be raised when the IOC meets Friday with sports and government officials from North and South Korea.

Without specifying details, WADA says North Korea’s Anti-Doping Committee lost its accreditation for “non-conformities related to the implementation of its testing program.”

WADA says North Korea did not dispute the ruling after missing a four-month deadline to improve the program.

Doping control tests will now be supervised by China’s anti-doping agency at North Korea’s expense.

