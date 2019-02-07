North Texas earns 20th win, wallops Marshall, 78-51

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Roosevelt Smart and Umoja Gibson combined to score 39 points as North Texas ran away from Marshall in the second half to post its 20th win of the season, a 78-51 victory on Thursday night.

The victory keeps the Mean Green a half-game back of Conference USA leader Old Dominion, which knocked off UAB, 70-59 on Thursday, with three games remaining in the regular season.

North Texas built a 10-point lead in the first half, then outscored the Thundering Herd by 17 points over the final 20 minutes. The Mean Green hit 12 of 28 from 3-point range, led by Gibson, who knocked down 5 of 10.

Smart scored 20 points and grabbed 10 boards to pace North Texas (20-4, 8-3). Gibson added 19 points and Zachary Simmons had 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Michael Miller grabbed a team-high 13 boards.

Taevion Kinsey had 18 points to pace Marshall (13-11, 6-5).

