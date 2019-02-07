Northeastern leads throughout in win over William & Mary

BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Pusica scored 19 points and Northeastern led throughout in beating William & Mary 72-60 on Thursday night.

Pusica added seven assists and a team-high seven rebounds for the Huskies (14-9, 8-3 Colonial Athletic Association), who have won three straight. Jordan Roland and Donnell Gresham scored 12 points each and Bolden Brace 10 for Northeastern, which shot 43 percent overall but made half of its 18 3-point attempts and 17 of 20 free throws. The Huskies made 11 steals and turned 20 turnovers by the Tribe into 30 points.

Nathan Knight scored 18 points with 14 rebounds and six assists for William & Mary (9-15, 5-7). Chase Audige added 14 and Justin Pierce 11.

Pusica and Roland scored 11 points each in the first half with the Huskies ahead 41-24 after ending the half on a 13-0 run. The Tribe got within six with 3:21 to go but were outscored 9-3 thereafter.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.