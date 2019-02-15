Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Charleston

Northeastern (16-9, 10-3) vs. College of Charleston (20-7, 9-5)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its sixth straight conference win against College of Charleston. Northeastern’s last CAA loss came against the Towson Tigers 75-72 on Jan. 24. College of Charleston lost 99-95 loss at home to Hofstra in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seniors Vasa Pusica and Jordan Roland have led the Huskies. Pusica has averaged 17 points and 4.2 assists while Roland has recorded 15.3 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley, who are scoring 22 and 18.7 per game, respectively.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riller has made or assisted on 47 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has accounted for 30 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Northeastern is 7-0 when it holds opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 9-9 whenever opponents shoot better than that. College of Charleston is 13-0 when it allows 44.4 percent or less from the field and 7-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-best rate in the country. The Northeastern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

