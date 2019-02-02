Listen Live Sports

Northeastern snaps Hofstra’s 16-game winning streak

February 2, 2019 7:02 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Pusica had 24 points and eight rebounds to help Northeastern beat Hofstra 75-61, snapping the Pride’s 16-game winning streak on Saturday.

Hofstra’s winning streak had been the longest in the nation coming into the game.

Donnell Gresham added 18 points with four 3-pointers, Bolden Brace had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Roland scored 10 points for the Huskies (13-9, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Puscia had a streak of consecutive free throws end at 27, but notched his sixth 20-point game of the season and 21st of his career. Northeastern has won six of its last seven.

Northeastern pulled away with a 7-0 run to end the half with a 37-29 lead. The Huskies extended the lead into double digits before the 15-minute mark and it stayed there after Jeremy Miller made it 56-45 with 7:53 to go.

Desure Buie led the Pride (19-4, 9-1) with a career-high 22 points and the nation’s third-leading scorer, Justin Wright-Foreman, added 15 points — 11 below his average.

