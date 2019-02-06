Not plane sailing: Jumbo jet crawls through Dutch fields

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Boeing 747 has begun its final journey — making its way at walking pace rather than jet speed — from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to the grounds of a nearby hotel, where it will be turned into a visitor attraction.

After rolling out of Schiphol on a self-propelled trailer, the 150-ton jumbo jet inched across metal plates laid over nearby fields to prevent it sinking into the mud early Wednesday. It will be hauled across a major highway Friday night, before completing its 12.5-kilometer (7.8-mile) route Sunday.

The plane, formerly owned by Dutch flag carrier KLM, is being turned into a Boeing 747 Experience by the hotel’s owner.

