Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nottingham, Pearson lift Texas St. over Louisiana-Lafayette

February 23, 2019 8:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tre Nottingham scored 17 points and Nijal Pearson hit the winning 3-pointer with 1:21 to play and Texas State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 64-62 after blowing an 18-point second-half lead on Saturday night.

After Pearson’s basket, Akiem Daschner stole the ball with 1:02 to go. The Bobcats missed a 3-point attempt at 38 seconds but Eric Terry snagged the rebound. Texas State ran the clock down to under 10 seconds before another miss but Justin Miller’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer came up short for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana-Lafayette, down 35-23 at the half, used a 13-3 run to cut the deficit to single digits with less than eight minutes to go. An 8-2 run, capped by JaKeenan Gant dunk on an ally-oop feed from Marcus Stroman, put the Ragin’ Cajuns ahead 62-61 at the 1:40 mark.

Pearson and Eric Terry had 13 points apiece for Texas State (22-6, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference), which took over first place alone after Georgia State fell at Coastal Carolina.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cedric Russell had a career-high 25 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (16-11, 7-7) and Gant had 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.