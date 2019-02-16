Ntambwe scores 20 to carry UNLV past San Jose St. 71-64

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Ntambwe had 20 points as UNLV beat San Jose State 71-64 on Saturday.

Amauri Hardy had 15 points for UNLV (14-11, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points and eight rebounds. Noah Robotham had 11 points for the road team.

Kris Clyburn, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Runnin’ Rebels, had only 2 points on 0-of-12 shooting.

Michael Steadman had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (3-21, 0-12), who have now lost 15 consecutive games. Zach Chappell added 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Brae Ivey had 10 points.

Advertisement

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. UNLV defeated San Jose State 94-56 on Jan. 19. UNLV takes on Wyoming on the road on Tuesday. San Jose State plays Colorado State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.