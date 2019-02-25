NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through Feb. 24, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Game Winner (31) C 0-0-0-0 394 1 2. War of Will (6) C 2-2-0-0 341 2 3. Improbable (4) C 0-0-0-0 337 3 4. Mucho Gusto C 1-1-0-0 225 4 5. Instagrand C 2-2-0-0 154 5 6. Hidden Scroll C 1-1-0-0 149 6 7. Signalman C 0-0-0-0 123 7 8. Gunmetal Gray C 2-1-1-0 80 8 9. Tax G 1-1-0-0 70 9 10. Country House C 2-1-1-0 57 —

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Harvey Wallbanger 56, Mind Control 33, Well Defined 32, Win Win Win 32, Bellafina 31, Jaywalk 27, Vekoma 20, Gray Attempt 17, Galilean (1) 17, Global Campaign 17, Anothertwistafate 13, Newspaperofrecord 13, Serengeti Empress 11, Maximus Mischief 10, Call Paul 8, Dream Maker 7, Knicks Go 7, Super Steed 6, Chasing Yesterday 4, Dessman 3, Maximum Security 3, Always Mining 2, Spinoff 2, Wicked Indeed 2, Bourbon War 1, Code of Honor 1, Hustle Up 1, Limonite 1, Long Range Toddy 1, Sparky Ville 1, Tacitus 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.