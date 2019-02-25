NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Feb. 24. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. City of Light (26) 5-H 1-1-0-0 312 1 2. Monomoy Girl (7) 4-F 0-0-0-0 310 2 3. Roy H 7-G 1-1-0-0 295 3 4. Bricks and Mortar (1) 5-H 1-1-0-0 237 5 5. Battle of Midway (8) 5-H 1-1-0-0 197 4 6. McKinzie 4-C 1-0-1-0 171 7 7. Seeking the Soul 6-H 1-0-1-0 139 8 8. Accelerate 6-H 1-0-0-1 121 6 9. Sistercharlie 5-M 0-0-0-0 109 9 10. Marley’s Freedom 5-M 1-1-0-0 66 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Game Winner 50, World of Trouble 48, Bravazo 29, Catholic Boy 29, Midnight Bisou 28, Vasilika 26, Improbable 15, Stormy Liberal 13, Jaywalk 12, Unique Bella 12, Bellafina 10, Newspaperofrecord 9, Gunnevera 7, Elate 5, Harvey Wallbanger 5, Kellybegs Captain 5, Silver Dust 5, War of Will 5, Whitmore 5, Aztec Sense 4, Rushing Fall 4, Uncontested 4, Audible 3, Catalina Cruiser 3, Imperial Hint 3, Synchrony 3, Coal Front 2, Prince Lucky 2, Robert Bruce 2, Yoshida 2, Discreet Lover 1, Shamrock Rose 1, Zulu Alpha 1.

