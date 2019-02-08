Nuggets-76ers, Box

DENVER (110)

Barton 6-16 2-2 14, Plumlee 5-7 0-0 10, Jokic 11-22 4-4 27, Murray 9-20 3-3 23, Beasley 5-11 0-0 12, Craig 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 2-2 0-0 4, Lyles 5-10 2-2 13, Morris 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 46-94 12-13 110.

PHILADELPHIA (117)

Butler 4-9 14-14 22, T.Harris 6-12 0-0 14, Embiid 4-17 7-8 15, B.Simmons 5-10 2-3 12, Redick 11-15 6-7 34, Ennis III 2-3 0-0 6, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 2-2 0-0 4, Korkmaz 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 39-78 29-32 117.

Denver 23 33 26 28—110 Philadelphia 33 23 27 34—117

3-Point Goals_Denver 6-26 (Beasley 2-6, Murray 2-8, Jokic 1-5, Lyles 1-5, Craig 0-1, Barton 0-1), Philadelphia 10-22 (Redick 6-7, Ennis III 2-2, T.Harris 2-3, Butler 0-1, Marjanovic 0-1, B.Simmons 0-1, Scott 0-2, Embiid 0-5). Fouled Out_Plumlee. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Jokic 10), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 12). Assists_Denver 35 (Jokic 10), Philadelphia 23 (B.Simmons 6). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Philadelphia 12. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,627 (20,478).

