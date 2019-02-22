Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Mavericks, Box

February 22, 2019 11:00 pm
 
DENVER (114)

Barton 4-8 0-0 10, Millsap 6-14 4-5 17, Jokic 7-16 4-4 19, Murray 5-16 0-0 12, Beasley 4-10 2-2 13, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 5-9 2-7 12, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-10 1-1 7, Thomas 5-11 2-4 16, G.Harris 3-8 1-2 8. Totals 42-103 16-25 114.

DALLAS (104)

Finney-Smith 4-9 5-6 13, Kleber 0-5 0-0 0, Mejri 1-2 1-2 4, Brunson 8-12 3-3 22, Hardaway Jr. 5-12 1-4 13, Jackson 0-7 0-0 0, Nowitzki 1-7 1-2 3, Powell 6-12 7-8 20, D.Harris 3-4 3-3 10, Burke 4-8 2-2 11, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 34-84 26-33 104.

Denver 25 27 39 23—114
Dallas 30 21 23 30—104

3-Point Goals_Denver 14-37 (Thomas 4-7, Beasley 3-7, Barton 2-3, Murray 2-7, Jokic 1-2, Millsap 1-3, G.Harris 1-3, Hernangomez 0-1, Morris 0-4), Dallas 10-41 (Brunson 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-6, D.Harris 1-2, Mejri 1-2, Lee 1-2, Powell 1-4, Burke 1-4, Broekhoff 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Nowitzki 0-3, Kleber 0-4, Finney-Smith 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 63 (Millsap, Plumlee, Jokic 13), Dallas 42 (Finney-Smith 9). Assists_Denver 32 (Jokic 8), Dallas 19 (D.Harris, Brunson 5). Total Fouls_Denver 26, Dallas 21. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Thomas, Jokic. A_20,382 (19,200).

