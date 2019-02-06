Nuggets-Nets, Box

DENVER (130)

Barton 1-6 0-0 3, Plumlee 10-12 4-4 24, Jokic 8-13 8-10 25, Murray 8-17 1-1 19, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Vanderbilt 0-3 0-0 0, Craig 3-5 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-4 0-0 0, Lyles 5-10 3-4 15, Morris 8-14 1-2 18. Totals 50-99 17-21 130.

BROOKLYN (135)

Kurucs 3-6 0-1 7, Graham 6-9 0-0 16, Allen 6-10 3-3 15, Russell 10-23 1-1 27, J.Harris 7-13 0-0 17, Hollis-Jefferson 6-10 3-5 15, Carroll 3-8 10-13 18, Davis 1-2 3-4 5, Napier 2-4 4-6 10, Crabbe 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-90 24-33 135.

Denver 35 25 27 43—130 Brooklyn 30 42 36 27—135

3-Point Goals_Denver 13-35 (Craig 3-5, Beasley 3-8, Murray 2-4, Lyles 2-5, Jokic 1-3, Morris 1-4, Barton 1-4, Hernangomez 0-2), Brooklyn 19-34 (Russell 6-9, Graham 4-6, J.Harris 3-6, Napier 2-2, Carroll 2-4, Crabbe 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, Allen 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1). Fouled Out_Plumlee. Rebounds_Denver 48 (Jokic 14), Brooklyn 40 (Carroll 10). Assists_Denver 32 (Murray 11), Brooklyn 36 (Russell, Napier 11). Total Fouls_Denver 26, Brooklyn 22. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Hollis-Jefferson. A_14,516 (17,732).

