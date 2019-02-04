Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Pistons, Box

February 4, 2019 9:23 pm
 
DENVER (103)

Barton 3-9 3-4 10, Plumlee 6-11 3-8 15, Jokic 7-17 2-3 16, Morris 8-13 0-0 18, Beasley 6-13 1-1 16, Hernangomez 2-6 1-3 6, Craig 0-4 0-0 0, Lyles 8-13 2-3 20, Lydon 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-92 12-22 103.

DETROIT (129)

Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Griffin 6-8 4-5 17, Drummond 12-14 3-3 27, Jackson 6-11 0-0 14, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 7-10 3-3 21, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-3 2-4 4, Galloway 6-13 3-3 18, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, K.Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Kennard 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 48-88 17-20 129.

Denver 36 19 28 20—103
Detroit 34 34 29 32—129

3-Point Goals_Denver 9-28 (Beasley 3-5, Morris 2-5, Lyles 2-6, Barton 1-2, Hernangomez 1-3, Craig 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Goodwin 0-2, Jokic 0-3), Detroit 16-37 (Johnson 4-5, Bullock 3-7, Galloway 3-8, Jackson 2-5, Kennard 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Smith 1-2, K.Thomas 0-1, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 32 (Plumlee 11), Detroit 53 (Drummond 12). Assists_Denver 28 (Barton 7), Detroit 32 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Denver 19, Detroit 20. Technicals_Pachulia, Leuer. A_12,589 (20,491).

