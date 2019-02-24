Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuhu leads Portland St. past Sacramento St. 65-57

February 24, 2019 1:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sal Nuhu recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Portland State to a 65-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Jamie Orme had 11 points for Portland State (13-14, 8-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Holland Woods added 11 points.

The Vikings had a season-high 10 blocks.

Joshua Patton had 12 points for the Hornets (12-13, 6-10). Marcus Graves added 11 points and six assists. Ethan Esposito had 11 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Vikings leveled the season series against the Hornets with the win. Sacramento State defeated Portland State 78-67 on Feb. 11. Portland State plays Idaho on the road on Thursday. Sacramento State takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.