Obama arrives for North Carolina-Duke matchup

February 20, 2019 8:38 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has arrived at Cameron Indoor Stadium for top-ranked Duke’s game against No. 8 North Carolina.

Obama entered the arena about 30 minutes before tipoff Wednesday night, slapping high-fives with the Cameron Crazies behind one basket as they chanted his name.

Obama is a noted college basketball fan who has ties to both programs. He scrimmaged with the Tar Heels in 2008 during his first presidential campaign, and his personal aide for the first 2 1/2 years of his presidency was former Duke player Reggie Love.

The former president also hosted teams from both schools at the White House after they won national championships, welcoming the Tar Heels in 2009 and the Blue Devils in 2010 and 2015.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

