Obanor scores 28, ORU beats Denver 78-65 to halt skid

February 7, 2019 10:49 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 28 points to go with 12 rebounds as Oral Roberts held off Denver for a 78-65 victory on Thursday night to halt a four-game losing skid.

The Golden Eagles made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 1:11 to clinch the victory.

Obanor was 8 of 13 from the floor with 10 of 12 from the line. Kaelen Malone had 11 points while dishing out four assists and Sam Kearns added another 11 points for ORU (9-17, 5-6 Summit).

The Golden Eagles led throughout and had a 38-22 lead at the break. They pushed the advantage to 60-39 midway in the second half after Obanor drained a 3. Denver’s Joe Rosga, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, answered with a 3-pointer that started the Pioneers on a 24-11 run, closing to 71-63 with 1:11 left. Rosga was 5 of 7 from deep.

ORU scored 16 points off 13 Denver turnovers. The Golden Eagles shot 51 percent (24-47) from the floor while limiting Denver (7-17, 2-8) to 23-of-58 shooting (40 percent).

