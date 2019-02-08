Listen Live Sports

OF Brandon Guyer finalizes minor league deal with White Sox

February 8, 2019 7:22 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Brandon Guyer and the Chicago White Sox have finalized their minor league contract.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year deal paying $1.6 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

Guyer, who debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, has a .250 career batting average. He hit .266 for Tampa Bay and Cleveland in 2016 but has struggled the past two years, batting .206 in 103 games for the Indians last season.

Chicago announced the deal Wednesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

