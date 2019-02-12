Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Officer rescues doe trapped for about a week in storm drain

February 12, 2019 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a deer found trapped in a storm drain in Kansas, and officials say the animal may have been there for a week.

Video of the rescue shows an animal control officer using a long pole with a loop to pull the animal out. After emerging, the doe bounds into a wooded area.

Olathe police said in a Facebook post that someone stumbled across the animal Saturday while walking a dog in the Kansas City suburb.

Police say the open manhole was about 12 feet (about 3.5 meters) deep, and that the doe was “very agitated and in distress.”

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Officials say the animal had likely been there for a week because it was so emaciated. The video shows the manhole cover at the bottom of the drain.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.