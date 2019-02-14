Ohio State upsets No. 23 Rutgers 59-39

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Adreana Miller had 14 points with three 3-pointers, Carly Santoro scored 12 points, and Ohio State dominated No. 23 Rutgers for a 59-39 upset on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes (11-12, 7-7 Big Ten) never trailed in the game and closed the first quarter on a 17-1 run to lead 23-6 at the end of the period. From there, the Scarlet Knights (17-7, 9-4) got the deficit no closer than 38-24 midway through the third quarter.

Janai Crooms had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Dorka Juhasz had nine points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State.

Stasha Carey had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Arella Guirantes had nine points and nine boards for Rutgers.

Advertisement

The Scarlet Knights made just 26 percent from the field, 10 percent from the arc, in losing their third in a row.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.