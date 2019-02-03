Oilers-Canadiens Sums

|Edmonton
|1
|2
|0
|0—3
|Montreal
|1
|1
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Montreal, Weber 8 (Drouin), 2:23 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 28 (Nurse, Lucic), 9:44. Penalties_Benning, EDM, (slashing), 1:34; Draisaitl, EDM, (interference), 3:28; Domi, MTL, (interference), 7:42.
Second Period_3, Montreal, Domi 17 (Petry, Byron), 1:09. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 31 (Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse), 8:05 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 29 (Chiasson, Nugent-Hopkins), 14:55 (pp). Penalties_Russell, EDM, (hooking), 2:24; Draisaitl, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:18; Drouin, MTL, (hooking), 3:18; Benn, MTL, (hooking), 6:27; Weber, MTL, (hooking), 14:28; Domi, MTL, (roughing), 18:06.
Third Period_6, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 8 (Domi, Tatar), 13:35. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (slashing), 3:49.
Overtime_7, Montreal, Drouin 15 (Danault, Mete), 0:58. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-10-5-2_24. Montreal 13-6-6-2_27.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 4; Montreal 1 of 4.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 14-11-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Montreal, Price 21-13-4 (24-21).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:34.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kory Nagy.
