The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oilers-Flyers Sum

February 2, 2019 3:48 pm
 
Edmonton 2 1 1 0—4
Philadelphia 1 1 2 1—5

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 20 (Voracek, Giroux), 3:10 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Rattie 3 (Lucic), 8:03. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 30 (Khaira, Kassian), 17:33.

Second Period_4, Edmonton, Larsson 2 (McDavid, Gravel), 8:19. 5, Philadelphia, Giroux 16 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 16:54 (pp).

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Kassian 6, 4:07 (sh). 7, Philadelphia, Konecny 14 (Couturier, Lindblom), 4:34 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Simmonds 16 (Giroux, Voracek), 11:02 (pp).

Overtime_9, Philadelphia, Patrick 10 (van Riemsdyk, Sanheim), 2:01.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 18-17-9_44. Philadelphia 7-12-17-3_39.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Philadelphia 4 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 9-13-3 (39 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 9-5-1 (44-40).

A_19,526 (19,543). T_2:31.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

Sports News

The Associated Press

